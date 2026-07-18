Police responding to reported shooting in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Police are responding to a reported shooting in Dayton on Saturday afternoon.

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Officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Victoria Ave around 1:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

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Additional details were not immediately available.

News Center 7 has crews heading to the scene and will update when we learn more.

This is a developing story.

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