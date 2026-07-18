Storms expected this evening, wildfire smoke returns Sunday

DAYTON — Good afternoon, everyone. It has been stormy at times across the Miami Valley today with rounds of heavy rain and gusty winds. While additional storms are possible through 10PM this evening, the severe risk may be tempered back a bit due to the number of downpours we have seen today.

SPC Risk

The Storm Prediction center maintains a Level 2 (Slight) risk for severe storms this evening. Damaging winds are the only real threat tonight given high instability, but limited wind shear. Not everyone mays ee storms. Once these exit, it will be a quiet night with lows in the upper 60s.

Futurecast

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The next item of interest will be the return of wildfire smoke late tonight into Sunday. It will not be as thick as Friday, but likely to remain impactful for sensitive people with breathing issues. An Air Quality Alert is in effect for Sunday and Monday.

AQA Map

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Futurecast shows the smoke concentration for Sunday is not off the charts like Friday, but even these levels of smoke will cause a hazy sky and perhaps subtle visibility reductions. Highs for Sunday will be in the lower 80s. Some colorful sunrises and sunsets are possible as well.

Smoke

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