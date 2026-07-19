Firefighters, medics respond to house fire in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Several firefighters responded to a house fire in Dayton on Saturday night.

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The fire was reported around 9:07 p.m. at the 1600 block of Hearthstone Drive, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center supervisor.

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Video and photos show several firefighters at the scene.

Fire officials told our news crew that at least two people were home when the fire started. It started on the home’s exterior and burned up into the attic.

They said that the home is fixable.

No injuries were reported.

We will continue to follow this story.

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