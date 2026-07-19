Air Quality Alert issued for part of region today

MIAMI VALLEY — An Air Quality Alert has been issued for part of the region on Sunday.

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The Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission (MVRPC) issued an Air Quality Alert for Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Shelby counties, according to an MVRPC spokesperson.

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Smoke from the Canadian wildfires is expected to cause “high PM 2.5 levels” in the Miami Valley.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to be 101 on Sunday, MVPRC said.

“Any reading at 101 or higher is considered ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups,’” said MVPRC. “Older adults, children, and anyone with respiratory or cardiac diseases should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.”

The Air Quality Alert has also been issued for Monday.

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