Woman identified after head-on crash, 3 others injured

CLERMONT COUNTY — The Ohio State Highway Patrol Batavia Post is investigating a fatal crash that killed a 56-year-old woman and injured three others, including two juveniles.

Troopers responded to US Route 50 near Smokey Road in Clermont County on Saturday just before 4 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

During the initial investigation, it was revealed that a Toyota Corolla, operated by 18-year-old Connor Hodge from Mount Orb, was heading northeast when it traveled over the center line and struck a Nissan Frontier, according to a spokesperson.

The Nissan operated by Kimberly Boyer of Hillsboro came to a stop in the roadway, while the Corolla went off the left side of the roadway.

Hodge was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Boyer was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Two juvenile passengers who were in the Frontier sustained injuries and were also transported to local hospitals.

The crash remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]