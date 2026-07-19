1 dead, 3 injured after crash, OSHP says

CLERMONT COUNTY — A person is dead, and three others are injured after a crash in Ohio on Saturday.
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State troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded around 3:55 p.m. to a crash on U.S. 50 in Clermont County, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.
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OSHP said that when troopers arrived, they found two vehicles involved in a crash.
A person died at the scene, while medics transported three others to a hospital, according to OSHP.
The road was closed for several hours.
The crash remains under investigation.
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