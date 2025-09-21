Hundreds gather to pay respects at local vigil for Charlie Kirk

CARLISLE — Hundreds of people came together to honor the life of conservative activist Charlie Kirk ahead of a public memorial in Arizona.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, people gathered to celebrate Kirk’s life at Rosco Roof Park in Carlisle.

TRENDING STORIES:

They held a moment of silence and a prayer for his death.

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson said that being a Christian was one of many messages that Charlie Kirk tried to push when he spoke to people.

Austin Merwin explained what he thought thousands of people are feeling at this time.

“We all feel it as if it’s a relative who has passed away. Charlie meant a lot to the younger generation,” he said.

Merwin told Patterson that one thing to take away from Kirk was having those tough conversations.

“We just need to talk. We need to have our opinions. The left side will have theirs. Will have ours. We should be able to come together. And that’s what Charlie was all about,” he said.

Merwin also said that the violence.

“We know, we can have our differences, but we can talk it out. It doesn’t need to be like this,” he said.

Patterson reported that organizers said it started with people reaching out, and then it snowballed.

“We really wanted to start a revival here in Carlisle and the local areas,” said Megan Thornton.

“People who aren’t Christians and are here just because they followed along with Charlie Kirk,” said Abby Gise, worship leader. “I think it’s kind of like we’re trying to connect the two.”

Carly Patrick knew Kirk.

She told Patterson what it meant to see so many people coming together.

“That’s the kind of boldness that Charlie inspired,” she said. “And so, I’m not surprised to see what’s taking place across the country and in our communities.”

What’s next?

“We continue to have an open dialog,” said Patrick. “Loving our neighbor is the most important thing, and we can all do that despite our differences and whatever political beliefs we have.”

Kirk was shot and killed at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group