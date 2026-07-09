‘Humbled and grateful;’ Col. Hamlin returns to WPAFB, assumes command of NASIC

RIVERSIDE — Col. Patrick Hamlin assumed command of the National Air and Space Intelligence Center (NASIC) at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base on Thursday.

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Inside Hangar 2 at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, Col. Marcus Starks relinquished command to Col. Hamlin, a former NASIC squadron commander.

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“Two years ago, I stood before you taking on the distinct honor to serve as your commander. Today, as we prepare to pass the guide on to a new leader, I thank God. I thank God for this amazing opportunity,” Col. Starks said.

Col. Hamlin is responsible for intelligence career field management of 1,500 Space Force officers, enlisted and civilian guardians.

“I am so incredibly humbled and grateful to be here,” Col. Hamlin said on Thursday. “This team at NASIC, they are absolute professionals, and amazing at what they do, so to be back here in Dayton, to be back here with this team, it’s like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

When he first enlisted, Col. Hamlin said he never imagined he’d be here.

“I was initially just going to enlist and get out, and then when 9/11 happened, it was a transformational moment for me, and you had to see it through until the end,” he said.

He hasn’t been on this journey alone. Col. Hamlin took time to give a shoutout to his wife and kids who have now followed him to 10 duty stations.

News Center 7 asked Col. Hamlin to reflect on his more than 20-year career in the military, and asked him what advice he has for an Airman moving up the ranks.

“Be curious, never stop learning, lean into risk,” he said. “Make intelligent failure, learn from it, and then move on.”

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