Ohio man, 7 others federally charged in alleged plot to attack White House UFC event

NATIONAL — Eight men accused of plotting to attack the UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House have been federally charged.

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The indictment, which was returned in Columbus, charged all eight men with conspiracy to provide material support to terrorists and conspiracy to commit murder on federal government territory and to murder a federal government official.

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The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio said the following men were indicted:

Abraham H. Alvarez, 31, of Nebraska

Daniel K. Eskridge, 32, of Missouri

William L. S. Falkner, 21, of Washington

Tycen J. Proper, 19, of Danville, Ohio

Jordan W. Rincker, 28, of Missouri

Bryan O. Roa, 25, of California

Chandler D. Scaggs, 21, of West Virginia

Michael A. Thomas, 32, of California

It stems from an initial investigation and criminal complaint filed against Proper.

He and four other men were charged and arrested the weekend of the UFC event, the office said.

Two other men were charged and arrested by the FBI one week later.

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The office said Scaggs was the eighth and final man arrested.

He was allegedly assigned to be one of the snipers in the attack.

Court documents detail that Proper would pick up Scaggs and the pair would travel to Washington, D.C.

“Scaggs and others lost contact with Proper upon Proper’s arrest, but Scaggs allegedly indicated to the group that he was still willing to participate in the attack and made new plans for another coconspirator to pick him up to travel to the UFC Freedom 250 event,” the office said.

The indictment indicates that the men conspired to provide material support and resources to terrorists in the form of money, firearms, ammunition, body armor, explosives, and more starting in May 2026.

They allegedly used online chat groups and forums on Signal, SimpleX, Discord, TikTok, and Instagram.

Using these groups, they allegedly developed attack plans, recruited members, and encouraged each other to prepare.

“The indictment details that, as part of their conspiracy, the defendants created a tier system to classify participants. Tier one conspirators allegedly committed to put themselves ‘in harms [sic] way, break the law, and potentially go into hiding,’” the office said.

The men also allegedly engaged in combat training and marksmanship, created plans to commit the attack and escape, and agreed on targets for the UFC event.

Those alleged targets include the President of the United States, the Vice President of the United States, and other federal officials.

This federal indictment replaces the men’s initial charges filed in various districts across the country.

They could each face 15 years to life in prison if convicted.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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