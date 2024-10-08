Humane society takes in 14 cats rescued from house fire

DAYTON — A local Humane Society took in dozens of cats after a home fire late last week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As News Center 7 previously reported, on Oct. 3 fire crews were called to a house fire on Joyce Drive near Bushwick Drive.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Firefighters rescue 15 cats from Miami Township fire

TRENDING STORIES:

The homeowner told News Center 7 on the scene of the fire that there were 20 cats in the home and 15 could be rescued.

The Humane Society of Greater Dayton said they were able to take in the homeowner’s 14 cats as she looks for a new home.

The shelter said they also have a social worker working with the homeowner to help them get through this difficult time.

The woman who tragically had a house fire late last week was able to stop into the shelter today to visit her 14 cats... Posted by Humane Society of Greater Dayton on Tuesday, October 8, 2024

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



