Firefighters rescue 15 cats from Miami Township fire

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Firefighters were able to rescue over a dozen cats after a house caught fire in Miami Township Thursday.

Fire crews were called to respond to the fire on Joyce Drive near Bushwick Drive.

The Miami Valley Fire District said “multiple cats” were rescued from the home.

The homeowner said there are 20 cats, and 15 were found.

Crews responded early this afternoon on a Structure Fire on Joyce Dr. Crews were able to make a quick knockdown. Multiple cats have been rescued from the home. Cause of the fire is under investigation. Posted by Miami Valley Fire District on Thursday, October 3, 2024

