Humane Society to hold adoption event today

FAIRBORN — The Humane Society of Greater Dayton will be holding an adoption event today, Sunday, Dec. 10.

From noon to 3 p.m. at Feeders Fairborn on Dayton Yellow Spring Rd, several animals will be up for adoption.

“Unwrap the gift of furry companionship and consider adopting a loving pet this Christmas season!” the Humane Society said in a Facebook post.

You can fill out an application ahead of time here, or fill one out in person at the event. Adoptions are first come, first serve basis.

