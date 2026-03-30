Humane Society gives out thousands of pounds of food, supplies to local organizations

DAYTON — The Humane Society of Greater Dayton gave out thousands of pounds of food and supplies to small rescues and community organizations across the region on Saturday.

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In total, nearly 2,000 pounds of dry dog food, 842 pounds of dry cat food, 42.6 pounds of wet cat food, and 700 pounds of cat litter were handed out.

Several area organizations received the food and supplies, including Batta Cats, Calico TNR, Dayton Community Cat Project, Have a Gay Day, Human TNR, Ohmar Park Church, and SICSA.

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This weekend’s event happened with the support of Humane World for Animals.

“This distribution is a powerful example of what can be accomplished when organizations come together with a shared mission,” Brian Weltge, President and CEO of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, said. “By partnering with groups that are also directly supporting pet owners in their communities, we are able to expand our reach and create a broader, more meaningful impact.”

The Humane Society said it will continue to host large-scale pet supply distribution events on a quarterly basis to help support other organizations.

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