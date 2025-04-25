Human bones found at Greene Co. property; search group breaks down extensive recovery efforts

XENIA TWP. — A man found human remains while working on renovations at a house in Greene County, and now work is being done to identify them.

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell spoke to the leader of Texas EquuSearch. He said uncovering all the remains was not an easy process tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

The bones were found Tuesday at a home in the area of U.S. 68 and Clifton Road in Xenia Township.

Texas EquuSearch responded to the scene to help excavate the bones, which was not an easy task.

“Part of the house needed to be structurally brought up to speed so it wouldn’t collapse on us,” David Rader, Midwest Director of Texas EquuSearch, said.

The bones recovered by Texas EquuSearch were brought to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office and Crime Lab for more confirmation and potential testing.

