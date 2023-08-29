Huber Heights police union says low staff an issue, chief says department ‘getting the job done’

HUBER HEIGHTS — In the Huber Heights police department, there are differing opinions on whether there should be more help on the force.

Police officers in blue shirts filled Huber Heights City Hall Monday night.

A lawyer representing Huber Heights’ police union spoke on their behalf.

“Our members have been watching your council meetings whether in person or via video, and the time for us to voice our concerns is now,” Douglas Behringer, general counsel of the Fraternal Order of Police said.

The city’s interim manager said Huber Heights is authorized to have 55 officers.

Right now, there are five vacancies.

In the last 10 years, the city’s population is up 14 percent to more than 43,000 people.

“I do not think anyone here today can argue that in the last 21 years, our city has not grown from both a business and residential standpoint. So why hasn’t our police services followed suit?” Behringer said.

This comes after a city work session last week when Police Chief Mark Lightner said, “Do I believe that we’re getting the job done with what we have right now? Yeah, and I think the numbers show it.”

Since the council has the authority to give the department more resources, the mayor said the chief’s comments put the council in a tough spot.

“When it comes to staffing, this council has to depend on the recommendations from the people who are experts in staffing those departments. So when they make a recommendation, it would not make sense for us not to heed what they’re saying. But I also know there is obviously a position that our police have, the members of the FOP, they have a different opinion,” Mayor Jeff Gore said

Tom Pack has lived in Huber Heights since the 1970s.

“I think if the police department feels they need more officers to maintain the safety of our community, then I’m for it,” Pack said.

During Monday night’s meeting, the council finalized a new contract between the city and police union.

Officers will get a dollar-an-hour raise and then a 2.75 percent increase each year until 2025.

Huber has a new city manager starting next month.

That council wants to talk about this during a work session in September which the new city manager can attend.

