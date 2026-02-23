How this season’s snowfall totals compares to others

DAYTON — Spring officially beings in less than a month; however, snow is still very possible heading into March. Here’s how the season has been so far with our snowfall totals. Hey it’s Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

So far this season Dayton has received 36.7 inches of snow! Compared to Dayton’s average snowfall of 24.8 inches over a season, we are running almost a foot above average already!

With that total average of 24.8 inches of snow, that’s across the whole season. So, if you account for the rest of the season, we on average get 5.4 inches of snow after February 23rd.

This is the most snowfall we’ve had up to February 23 in a season since 2013 into 2014 when we had 44.3″. How does this year compare to a year like 1977/78. Not very. That winter we already had 54.4″ of snow by February 23.

