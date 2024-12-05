How to protect your pipes against water main breaks

MIAMI VALLEY — Winter weather and freezing temperatures could cause main water lines to burst or break. News Center 7′s Gabrielle Enright shares why water main breaks happen and what you can do to prevent them.
What causes water main breaks:
- Temperature
- Proximity to construction work
- Age of pipes
- Material pipes are made of
- Corrosive soils
How to protect your pipes:
- Insulate pipes
- Seal leaks
- Secure outdoor hoses, valves, faucets
- Let water drip
- Adjust thermostat
- Open cabinet doors
