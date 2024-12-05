How to protect your pipes against water main breaks

MIAMI VALLEY — Winter weather and freezing temperatures could cause main water lines to burst or break. News Center 7′s Gabrielle Enright shares why water main breaks happen and what you can do to prevent them.

What causes water main breaks:

Temperature

Proximity to construction work

Age of pipes

Material pipes are made of

Corrosive soils

>> Holiday safety tips: How to avoid thefts, scams

How to protect your pipes:

Insulate pipes

Seal leaks

Secure outdoor hoses, valves, faucets

Let water drip

Adjust thermostat

Open cabinet doors

©2021 Cox Media Group