How to help those impacted by severe storms, tornadoes

MIAMI VALLEY — As images and information on the devastating storms, including tornadoes, continue to come in, many people may be looking for ways to help those impacted.

>> PHOTOS: Severe storms, radar-confirmed tornadoes move through Miami Valley

Here are some ways to donate:

Indian Lake Tornado Relief Fund

The United Way of Logan County has launched the Indian Lake Tornado Relief Fund to help meet the immediate and long-term needs of the families in Logan County impacted by the storms.

You can visit www.uwlogan.org to donate. 100 percent of your donation will go to the fund to help the community recover.

>> RELATED: 3 confirmed dead, multiple serious injuries from Thursday night’s storms in Logan County

Centerville Tornado Donation Drive

The City of Centerville, in partnership with Hope 4 Centerville, will collect donations for the northern Miami Valley tornado relief during its solar eclipse glasses giveaway today. This will take place from 4-5 p.m. at 5210 Cornerstone N. Blvd between Cooper’s Hawk and Costco.

No money donations will be accepted at this drive. They’ll accept new and unopened donations of:

Diapers

New underwear

New socks

New adult clothing

New children’s clothing

New blankets

Toilet paper

Paper towels

Bottled water

Canned goods

Non-perishable foods

Deodorant

Baby formula

Baby wipes

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: EF-1 tornado confirmed in Mercer County, NWS says

Bethel Township Fire Association Donation Collection

The Bethel Township Fire Association is coming together to take necessary items to help families impacted by the storm. Donations can be dropped off at the Bethel Township Fire Department at 3333 Lake Road in Medway from now until Sunday, March 17 at noon.

They’ll accept:

Water

Gatorade

Paper Products ie: Paper Towels, Napkins, Toilet Paper

Baby Products: Diapers (all sizes), Baby wipes

Hygiene Products – any size, including Travel size ie: toothpaste, toothbrush, deodorant, soap, and unopened feminine hygiene products.

Laundry Detergent

Coolers

Ready-to-eat canned meats, fruits, vegetables and a can opener

Protein or fruit bars

Dry cereal or granola

Peanut butter

Dried fruit

Canned juices

High-energy foods

Food for infants





©2024 Cox Media Group