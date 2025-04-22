How to celebrate Earth Day across Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — It is Earth Day, and there are opportunities to clean up your community.

Some local communities need help to make a difference today.

The City of Kettering announced on social media that they are hosting two events today.

The first is at 10 a.m. at 2800 Acorn Drive. The second chance is at 4 p.m. at 1700 Delco Park Drive.

“Every helping hand counts,” the city said on its Facebook page. “Participate in one or both opportunities to remove litter and keep our community clean and vibrant for all to enjoy.”

Visit this website to sign up.

A clean-up is also scheduled in Beavercreek from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m.

“Celebrate the Earth by helping along one of our beloved waterways!” they said on their website.

Volunteers will help remove trash and debris at Creekside Reserve.

Visit this website for more information.

