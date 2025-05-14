House fire reported in Harrison Twp.

HARRISON TWP. — Firefighters responded to a house fire in Harrison Twp. on Wednesday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The fire was reported on the 2000 block of Drill Avenue around 11:02 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

TRENDING STORIES:

Initial reports indicate that there was heavy fire on one side of the house.

We’re working to learn more about the fire, its cause, and if anyone was injured. We’ll provide updates as we learn more.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group