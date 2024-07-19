House fire in Preble County ruled arson; Reward offered for information

WEST ELKTON, Preble County — A house fire in Preble County has been ruled as arson and now investigators are offering a reward for information, according to a spokesperson with the Ohio Department of Commerce Division of State Fire Marshal.

At approximately 12:19 a.m., the Shawnee Fire District responded to reports of a vacant house fire at 7369 Greenbush Road in West Elkton.

According to the spokesperson, the house was engulfed in flames when crews arrived on scene.

No one was hurt in this fire.

Investigators found that the fire was caused by an “intentional human act,” the spokesperson said.

The Blue Ribbon Arson Committee is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information is asked to call the State Fire Marshal’s tipline at 800-589-2728.

The spokesperson said all callers can remain anonymous and all tips will be thoroughly investigated.

