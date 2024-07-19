Deputies respond to reported shooting in Washington Twp.

WASHINGTON TWP. — Sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of a reported shooting in Washington Twp.

The shooting was reported on Dayton-Lebanon Pike near E. Social Row Road around 11:50 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional dispatch records.

At least one person was reported shot. Their condition is not known at this time.

This is a developing story. We’ll provide updates as we learn more.

