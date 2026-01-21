House completely destroyed after early morning fire

HARLAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A house was completely destroyed after a fire early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters with Harlan Township Fire and Rescue responded around 1 a.m. to reports of a house fire on State Route 123, our news partners WCPO-9 TV reported.

The fire was called in by a neighbor who reported flames through the roof, according to a social media post from Harlan Township Fire and Rescue.

As firefighters worked to put out the fire, the home collapsed in on itself; firefighters told WCPO-9 TV brought in a blackhoe to level the rest of the home.

No one was home, and no injuries were reported, according to the social media post.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.

