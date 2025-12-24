House of Bread making sure families do not go hungry over holidays

DAYTON — A local nonprofit said it is seeing more people donating food and their time during the holiday season.

As reported on News Center at 5:00, the Christmas spirit drives people to donate to the House of Bread.

“Some people need community service and come here to get the community service. But most people just want to give back,” said Cherry Gaile, Executive Director of the House of Bread.

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins says that House of Bread staff and volunteers prep, cook, and give out over 175 meals every day.

They see a steady need for these meals.

“Steady demand all year. But particularly in these winter months, when it’s cold outside, people want to get in and have a place to eat inside,” Gaile told Jenkins. “Some eat more than once while they’re here.”

Gaile said they see an increase in people wanting to donate items, food, and their time. But they can only have six volunteers working per day.

“We only allow 6 people to register, and I can tell you those holidays go fast. So, I constantly get people calling in to volunteer on the holiday, and I try to steer them to another day because those days are full,” said Gaile.

She said the holiday spirit translates into an increase in donations.

“We plan ahead about a week,” said Gaile. “Based on the donations we get in and what we have on hand, and how we can put it together.”

