WATCH: Santa pulled over for speeding in Ohio

FULTON COUNTY — Santa and Mrs. Claus were caught flying a little too fast on an Ohio road.

Body camera video posted by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office shows an officer approach a vehicle he pulled over and is greeted by a familiar face.

“Santa!” the deputy says.

Santa tells the deputy he has a CCW.

“Times are rough!” The deputy responds.

The deputy tells Santa that he is stopping him for speeding.

“There goes my presents,” the deputy says.

“No coal was issued—just a friendly reminder that even sleighs need to slow down,” the sheriff’s office wrote on social media.

