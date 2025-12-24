WATCH: Santa pulled over for speeding in Ohio

FULTON COUNTY — Santa and Mrs. Claus were caught flying a little too fast on an Ohio road.
Body camera video posted by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office shows an officer approach a vehicle he pulled over and is greeted by a familiar face.
“Santa!” the deputy says.
Santa tells the deputy he has a CCW.
“Times are rough!” The deputy responds.
The deputy tells Santa that he is stopping him for speeding.
“There goes my presents,” the deputy says.
“No coal was issued—just a friendly reminder that even sleighs need to slow down,” the sheriff’s office wrote on social media.
