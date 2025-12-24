Struggling families offered free meal, holiday cheer in Dayton

Thousands of people are welcome to enjoy a free meal and holiday cheer on Christmas morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported on News Center at 6:00, Target Dayton Ministries will host the 26th annual Christmas Day Event at the Dayton Convention Center on Thursday.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Dayton Convention Center wrote in a social media post that “Something big is coming back for Christmas.”

“We’re glad to continue being the venue for this Christmas tradition and blessing to the local community,” they said.

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson said that people will be lined up at 10 a.m. on Christmas morning as the convention doors will open at 11 a.m.

Many who attend will be homeless or don’t have a family and want to be around others on Christmas Day.

“Because over the years, we’ve experienced many of the people that come here who is the only present they get for Christmas,” said Cindi Stevens, Director of Target Dayton Ministries.

She said that they expect to have 4,000 people the auditorium inside the convention center.

“Yeah, it’s very amazing,” Stevens told Patterson. “I’m very thankful for the last 26 years to get to know the beautiful community of what we would call the poor and homeless community, or the underserved community.”

Stevens told Patterson that she gets every emotion every Christmas during the event.

“There is more to just beyond just opening the Christmas gifts in the morning. They’re real people who need that,” she said.

Target Dayton Ministries will also add family and children services to the event. They will teach the meaning of Christmas and separating them into teams to play games.

“Pastor Emily, she is ready to bring so much fun and joy to families with kids this year, and we’re so excited about that,” Stevens also told Patterson.

Before everyone leaves, they will get a gift box. If they have a kid, the child gets a Teddy Bear.

“There’s going to be a fresh free meal,” said Stevens. “There’s going to be some gospel materials, but there will also be a $35 Walmart gift card and a $10 McDonald’s gift card.”

The event will end shortly after noon on Thursday.

But if anyone shows up late, they will have extra food to make sure anyone who comes is fed and feels welcomed.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group