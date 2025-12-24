Christmas Eve Powerball jackpot staggering $1.7 billion

KETTERING — People in the Miami Valley are looking to be $1.7 billion richer.

Many people are hoping they go into tomorrow a winner.

Bee-Gee’s market in Kettering had a line that wrapped around the inside of the store.

Kenneth Harshman shared what he would do with the money.

First, a financial advisor, to help him mismanage his money, because next he’d love to pay his family.

“I don’t know how to find out what you can do with the money regarding the family members,” Harshman said. “I have heard that you can only give $10,000 per person per year.”

According to the annual gift tax exclusion, you can give up to $19,000 to a person a year.

Store Owner Michael Sliger said when the payout is high, they get a line, but around the holidays, it gets crazy.

“Families like to sit around before dinner, after dinner, and open presents and play some scratch off, so it’s a fun time,” Sliger said. “Whether it’s one player or a billion players, the odds are the same.”

Harshman said he also wants to help people with his winnings.

“The kids’ hospital, St. Jude, Dayton Children’s, and I would love to put a couple million on each one of those,” he said.

