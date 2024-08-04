Horse rescued from ditch in Ohio

GRANGER TWP — A horse was rescued from a ditch in northeast Ohio.

The Granger Township Firefighters Association along with the Medina County All Hazards Team, Three Pines Veterinary Clinic, and other first responders rescued a horse that was stuck in a ditch, according to a Facebook post.

The horse, who is named Jasmine, had been missing for a few hours after she fell into a ditch.

Pictures of the scene posted to Facebook showed Jasmine on her side in the ditch.

>> 1 person wins $100K jackpot in Ohio

First responders had to clear brush and dirt to give Jasmine room to move. They then had to get ropes and webbing under Jasmine to move her onto her belly.

Once Jasmine got her feet under her she was able to walk out of the ditch.

Jasmine was not injured, and just a little dirty.

“All in all we were all a little dirty and a little tired but a good ending to a tough situation,” the post read.

Horse Stuck in Ditch Jasmine the horse was rescued after she fell into a ditch in northeast Ohio. (Granger Township Firefighters Association)













©2024 Cox Media Group