Homeowners seek help for repairs after storms damaged homes in parts of region

HUBER HEIGHTS — The recent line of storms caused damage to parts of the region on Wednesday.

Wednesday’s storms impacted travel and caused damage.

Freedom Builders owner Conner Budurka said they saw shingles and siding blown off homes throughout the region.

He said if anyone’s home was damaged, they should start by surveying what’s outside their home.

“Make sure all of your loose items on the outside of your home, your patio furniture, trampolines, things like that are either secured or bring them in,” said Burduka. “And then for, you know, post-storm, like we have now - be mindful of leaks in your house, wet spots on your ceiling, look for things in your yard that may have blown off your roof.”

Burduka said that people should always check reviews or even ask a neighbor or friend who they’ve used in the past.

