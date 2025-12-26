Hockey league serves strike notice, affecting Cincinnati Cyclones games

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Cyclones games may be on hold for the foreseeable future after the Professional Hockey Players’ Association (PHPA) announced its ECHL membership served a strike notice.

The East Coast Hockey League’s (ECHL) strike notice goes into effect on Friday, Dec. 26, according to our news partners, WCPO.

The PHPA said that the ECHL participated in “unlawful and coercive conduct” throughout negotiations that included contacting players directly with proposals, according to PHPA Executive Director Brian Ramsey.

The moves made by the league are what prompted the players’ association to file an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board.

In a statement, Ramsey said the players’ association is willing to continue discussions to resolve the matters and that their unlawful and coercive conduct has been disappointing.

“We are asking for basic standards around health, safety, and working conditions that allow the players to remain healthy, compete at a high level, and build sustainable professional careers,” said Ramsey.

The ECHL posted an offer that would include an immediate 16.4% increase to the salary cap, 100% of players’ housing, utilities, and medical benefits covered.

The offer also includes travel limits on back-to-back games and one mandatory day off each week.

“Our approach will continue to balance the need to best support our players and maintain a sustainable business model that helps ensure the long-term success of our league so it remains affordable and accessible to fans,” the league said in its release.

If the two sides cannot reach an agreement, a strike will mean that at least some ECHL games will be postponed this season.

The Cincinnati Cyclones are scheduled to play two home games on Dec. 26 and Dec. 27.

