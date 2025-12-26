Officers investigating after woman found on Christmas Eve

CINCINNATI — Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in Ohio on Christmas Eve.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Officers responded around 9:30 p.m. for reports of “unknown trouble” in the 4300 block of St. Lawrence Avenue in West Price Hill, Cincinnati Police told our news partner WCPO TV.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Body of missing doctor found in Ohio pond
- Missing 16-year-old girl found safe
- Check your tickets! $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Ohio
When police arrived, they found a woman dead.
Her age and identity have not yet been released, according to a Cincinnati Police spokesperson.
The department’s homicide unit is investigating the death as suspicious, police told WCPO.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group