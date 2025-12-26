Missing 16-year-old girl found safe

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A missing 16-year-old girl has been found safe.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday night that Erica has been found and is safe, according to a spokesperson.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Erica Walton had been missing since Oct. 9.

Investigators believed she may have been in the Salem Avenue area in Harrison Township.

The spokesperson added that the sheriff’s office expressed its gratitude to the news media and community for its help.

