Check your tickets! $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Ohio

OHIO — Check your tickets! A $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in Ohio.
A person won $1 million during Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing.
The winning numbers were 4, 25, 31, 52, and 59. The Powerball was 19. The Power Play multiplier for this drawing was 2X.
The $1 million winning ticket was purchased at a Cincinnati Kroger, according to the Ohio Lottery.
The winning $1.8 billion Powerball ticket was purchased in Arkansas.
The last time someone won a Powerball jackpot on Christmas Eve was in 2011, Powerball told the Associated Press.
