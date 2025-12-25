Man taken to hospital after crashing into pole

CLARK COUNTY — A man was taken to the hospital after a crash in Clark County on Thursday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Crews were called to the crash in the 3200 block of Lower Valley Pike around noon.
TRENDING STORIES:
- What’s open, closed for Christmas?
- Community gathers on Christmas Eve to support family after deadly house fire
- Pilot creates nativity scene using flight plan
The crash involved a single car that crashed into a telephone pole.
The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
We will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group