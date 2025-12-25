Community gathers on Christmas Eve to support family after deadly house fire

SPRINGFIELD — On Christmas Eve, people made sure a family who lost everything in a deadly fire knew that they had support.

As previously reported by News Center 7, an 8-year-old boy died after a fire on Broadway Street in Springfield at 11 a.m. on Dec. 15.

His three siblings and mother were hurt.

The family is staying at an Airbnb to help relieve some stress from not having a place to live.

People met at the house tonight to show love for the family.

“Oftentimes, Clark County gets a bad reputation, and all you hear about is what we don’t get right,” said Ryan Ray, Life Untethered. “This is one of those things we do get right.”

