1 injured as officers investigate hit-and-run crash at busy intersection

DAYTON — A person was injured after a hit-and-run crash at a busy Dayton intersection on Wednesday.

Officers and medics responded at around 6:29 p.m. to a reported crash on N. Main Street and Knecht Drive, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

Photos from the scene show a gray car and a red SUV that sustained heavy damage.

An officer told News Center 7’s Gabrielle Enright that the SUV driver ran a light and hit the car.

The SUV driver ran from the scene.

Medics transported a person from the gray car to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

