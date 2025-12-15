Woman, 4 kids hospitalized; firefighters suffer minor injuries after fire

SPRINGFIELD — One woman and four children were injured, and several firefighters suffered minor injuries after a house fire in Springfield.

Crews responded to the 1800 block of Broadway Avenue this afternoon.

The mom of the children was able to get two children out of the home.

Two kids were trapped inside the home, according to Springfield Fire officials.

Several firefighters suffered minor injuries and were treated and released.

