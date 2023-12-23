Historical Troy building center of lengthy legal battle sold

TROY — The lengthy legal battle over a controversial historical Troy building has come to an end.

A settlement has been reached between the parties involved in the lawsuit over the buildings at 112-118 W. Main Street in downtown Troy.

The property was sold to the Troy Historical Preservation Alliance on Dec. 22, according to a settlement.

As part of the agreement, the historical association must complete repairs outlined by Chief Building Official Rob England by April 30, 2024.

This deadline cannot be extended, the court said.

If the historical association fails to make repairs by the deadline they must demolish the buildings and remove all debris by no later than May 30.

Troy City Council earlier this month voted to approve details of a settlement agreement.

