High school football game is unifying event to remember boy who died in Clark County bus crash

SPRINGFIELD — Tonight’s high school football game at Northwestern is proving to be the unifying emotional glue for a community not only because it’s the season’s first home game, but because it is being played three days after the school bus crash that claimed the life of 11-year-old Aiden Clark.

The field is painted to display the message “Northwestern Strong” and the visitors, Greenon, is wearing Northwestern’s colors on the sidelines.

“His fans are going to be dressed in red white and blue, there’s going to be stickers on their players’ helmets, cheerleaders with red, white and blue ribbons,” Jesse Steiner, Northwestern Local Schools superintendent, told News Center 7 Reporter Kayla McDermott.

“We are making it through and we are continuing to make it through by the support we get from each other,” he said.

Northwestern students, their parents, the community and even those who live outside the community have packed the stands.

Tonight’s game is the last time everyone will be together in a show of unity before the visitation for Aiden on Sunday and his funeral on Monday, when school has been canceled for the day.

