High school evacuated after reported bomb threat; Police see no threat

DAYTON — A high school was evacuated Tuesday afternoon after they received a bomb threat.
Dayton police were dispatched at 2:03 p.m. on reports of a bomb threat at Liberty High School on 140 N Keowee St, according to a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor.
On social media, Liberty High School said police do not consider this a real threat and students have been released.
The dispatch supervisor said a male from another location called in the threat.
