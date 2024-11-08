High number of abandoned home fires has city taking action ahead of colder weather

DAYTON — Every year, an average of 92 vacant or abandoned structures in Dayton go up in flames. Now, city officials announced more efforts and partnerships to keep homes and the community safe.

In the Twin Towers neighborhood, three vacant house fires were reported on Sunday before 8 a.m. Some people in the neighborhood believe the vacant fires a fueled by individuals who are homeless.

“Later that some morning, we had a fire on Clover Street and that house caught on fire a couple of times previously,” Leslie Sheward, president of the Twin Towers Neighborhood Association, said. “Kinda like if they don’t knock it down and they can still get inside of it, they don’t care.”

Sheward said the solution to decrease these vacant fires includes the neighborhood.

“And that’s where the city needs to, I won’t say step up to the plate, but work with the neighborhoods with a plan, you know? I know they are the experts but we live it every day,” she said.

Dayton city officials are looking to do just that. They are partnering with organizations like Miami Valley Housing Opportunities because they say most vacant fires are started by unhoused individuals seeking warmth.

“Individuals are utilizing these properties and also some encampments issues we’re seeing,” Eric Henderson, Assistant Dayton Police Chief, said. “So it’s a concern of ours, we try not to arrest individuals in these situations but try to connect them to housing.”

Vacant fires are not just a trend in Dayton. An hour before officials spoke at a press conference about vacant fires, there was a vacant fire in Drexel. Jefferson Township Department said they see the trend as well.

“Especially coming up in the winter months,” Gregory Wilcox, Jefferson Township Fire Chief, said. “They try to keep warm and it sets it off.”

Dayton residents are also encouraged to report vacant or abandoned structures through the “Dayton Delivers” portal.

