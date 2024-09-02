‘A hidden gem;’ Community gathers to celebrate ‘birthplace’ of Labor Day

CEDARVILLE, Greene County — An annual tradition honoring Ohio as the “birthplace” of Labor Day took place in Greene County on Monday.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, the CedarFest celebration is underway in Cedarville.

Most describe the festival as a “can’t miss” celebration.

“It’s really small-town America at its finest,” Mark Womack said.

Womack has lived in Cedarville for over 40 years. He quickly learned how important this holiday is to people here.

“We have three daughters who grew up here. They’re all married, and they participated in the parade as well. We have as well, on occasion, and we just want to take in all the festivities that are here,” Womack said.

Monday’s parade featured school bands, floats to honor veterans, and a gun salute.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine also attended the celebration.

“I always enjoy parades. I think Fran and I have been in, I guess, 1,000 parades or more over the years, but we always like being at parades because we can see people,” DeWine said.

This year, DeWine said his grandson was in the parade.

“This is what Labor Day is about, it’s what holidays are about, it’s what our country is about. It’s a small, small town, you know, everybody comes out for the parade, everybody comes out for the festival,” DeWine said.

He said the event honors the late Cedarville native, Senator James Kyle, who made Labor Day a national holiday.

On Aug. 23, 1893, Kyle introduced a plan that would recognize the first Monday in September as “Labor’s Holiday.” President Grover Cleveland signed the bill into law on June 28, 1894.

Womack said if you live in the Miami Valley, CedarFest should be on your bucket list.

“It’s a hidden gem CedarFest at in Cedarville, Ohio, from the fireman’s breakfast to the parade to the fireworks on Sunday night and everything that is in between. Yeah, definitely go to check it off your bucket list,” Womack said.

