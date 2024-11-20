Here’s why you haven’t been able to buy an iced coffee from McDonalds recently

The running joke when you pull up to McDonald’s is that the ice cream machine is broken or “never working.”

Now, another machine is down inside select McDonald’s locations in the United States as the fast-food chain has temporarily stopped selling espresso drinks.

That’s because its espresso machines have been temporarily disabled due to a safety issue, our news partners at WSB-TV reported.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Melitta, the manufacturer of the $3,000 espresso machines, informed customers of a problem with the equipment.

It forced McDonald’s to temporarily decommission them while the issue is resolved.

The exact nature of the safety issue has not been disclosed.

TRENDING STORIES:

The espresso-based drinks you can’t order for now include macchiatos, americanos, iced lattes, and cappuccinos.

But iced and hot brewed coffee aren’t affected and remain for sale.

McDonald’s says it’s still “determining the scope” of the issue, but it appears widespread.

Coffee is a large part of McDonald’s business, with the chain selling nearly 8 million cups per day.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



