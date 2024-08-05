‘Here to remember;’ Organizers reflect on importance of 8/4 Memorial in Oregon District

OREGON DISTRICT — A memorial to honor the nine lives lost in the Oregon District mass shooting was officially unveiled five years later.

>>RELATED: ‘A safe place;’ Community gathers in Oregon District for 8/4 Memorial unveiling, dedication

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell talks to the organizers behind the memorial LIVE on News Center 7 at 11:00.

On August 4, 2019, nine people were shot and killed in the Oregon District. 27 others were injured.

Megan Betts, Monica Brickhouse, Nicholas Cumer, Derrick Fudge, Thomas McNichols, Lois Oglesby, Saeed Saleh, Logan Turner, and Beatrice “Nicole” Warren-Curtis were killed in the shooting.

The 8/4 Memorial Committee hired a design team that eventually settled on the Seed of Life memorial.

>>RELATED: Oregon District Shooting: Remembering 5 Years Later

The memorial has a mosaic, a sculpture with nine interlocked segments that represent the lives lost, and many other meaningful features.

“We are here to remember those who were killed, those who survived, and those who were changed forever,” 8/4 Memorial Committee Co-Chair Sandy Hunt said.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 38 Oregon District Memorial Oregon District Memorial (Mike Campbell/STAFF)

©2024 Cox Media Group