Heating assistance program still available for Miami Valley residents struggling this winter

MIAMI VALLEY — Winter heating assistance is available for those in the Miami Valley who are struggling to afford it.

The program, offered through the Miami Valley Community Action Partnership (MVCAP), provides critical help for residents who are without heat or have received disconnection notices.

The assistance is available for those living at or below 175% of the federal poverty line, which is $56,262.50 for a family of four.

Applicants can schedule emergency appointments at any of MVCAP’s four locations in Darke, Greene, Montgomery, and Preble counties.

Residents can apply for assistance for reasons including disconnection of heat, receipt of a disconnection notice, or if they need to establish new service.

Additionally, bulk fuel users who have less than a 10-day supply of necessary heating materials can also qualify for help.

To initiate the application process, people are encouraged to begin their application online at energyhelp.ohio.gov or by printing a paper copy at miamivalleycap.org.

The Winter Crisis Program runs through March 31, 2026.

