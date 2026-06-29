Heat index to hit triple digits as temperatures begin to rise

MIAMI VALLEY — The heat index will be in the triple digits this week as temperatures rise into the 90’s starting Monday afternoon.
All counties are under a Heat Advisory starting at noon on Monday through 8 p.m. on Thursday.
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News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson will be in the Miami Valley with tips on staying cool and protected from the high temperatures LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak.
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Rumpke drivers will start their routes earlier to protect their workers from heat-related illnesses.
People are encouraged to stay hydrated, and if you are planning to be outside, to take many breaks.
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