Heat, humidity returns this weekend; How long will the summer-like temps stick around?

MIAMI VALLEY — After a stretch of chillier days in the Miami Valley, summer-like temperatures make their return this weekend. But the question is, for how long?

The Miami Valley returned to the upper 80s on Saturday and highs around 90 degrees are forecasted for Sunday.

Storm Center 7′s Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney says we could see highs near or above 90 from Sunday through Friday.

Currently, our Storm Center 7 team is forecasting 94 degrees on Tuesday, which would tie for the hottest day of the year so far.

