‘Heartwarming;’ Operation Santa Sleigh lights up the Miami Valley hoping to spread holiday joy

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Multiple law enforcement agencies had their lights shining and music blaring as they traveled through parts of the Miami Valley Saturday night.

More than 150 first responder vehicles, part of Operation Santa Sleigh, were en route to Dayton Children’s Hospital to spread some holiday cheer.

News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott spoke with children who were excited to see a holiday “light display.”

Kayla asked Emerson Back, a child watching at Dayton Children’s, what her favorite vehicle was. She quickly replied “The rainbow one.”

While en route to the hospital, the first responders made sure to pass by the VA Medical Center, so the veterans there had a chance to check out the lights.

“It’s huge. I didn’t realize it’d be this many. But there are so many. It’s awesome,” Becca Kling said.

The first responder’s route took them through areas like Xenia and Fairborn but they only came to a stop at Dayton Children’s Hospital.

Owen West was also watching the event and he said his favorite part was, “the very loud honk.”

“I think it’s really nice of them to take time off of their work considering it’s Christmas break. It’s really cool,” Kayla Wells said.

Operation Santa Sleigh is an annual event that helps bring out the Christmas cheer for the patients, families, and staff.

“It means a lot for the kiddos that just can’t go out,” Nicole Martin said.

Martin knows firsthand how uplifting Operation Santa Sleigh can during the holiday season.

“It’s really nice last year she was here with RSV and we almost didn’t make it home for Christmas. So it would have been something nice to look forward to,” Martin said.

People watched from their windows and gathered to wave as firefighters, police, and deputies drove by.

“She says hi and blows them kisses,” Martin said.

