‘Heartless;’ Loved ones devastated after items on gravestones thrown away at local cemetery

TROY — People said they felt disappointed, disrespected, and confused after the enforcement of a rule at Miami County cemeteries.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:30, Ierlyn Dahs-Hall was 15 when she lost her dad.

The plaque above his headstone at Riverside Cemetery in Troy was helping her mourn.

Ierlyn and her mother, Denail, came back this week and saw the plaque was gone.

“I literally bursted into tears. I was so heartbroken because it was the very first thing we ever put on my dad’s grave,” Ierlyn said.

News Center 7 reached out to the city and the cemetery for comment.

Both pointed to their rules that have been in place for 22 years.

Under Flowers and Decorations, it states, “decorations in a six inch area either in front of or behind a headstone depending on locations is acceptable.”

It later states, “Any decorations placed, anchored or grounded but not inside an area separated from the turf with landscaping edging will not be trimmed around.”

As News Center 7 previously reported, families said these rules were not enforced until spring.

The city of Troy owns the cemetery and said they have already talked with families who are impacted.

