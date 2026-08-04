Hear The Call: Name of Cleveland WNBA expansion team revealed

CLEVELAND — The name of the WNBA team coming to Cleveland has been announced.

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The Cleveland Sirens will take the court at Rocket Arena starting in 2028.

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The organization announced the name comes from ‘Lake Erie’s power and pull.”

“On the court and in the community, the Sirens stand for opportunity, elevating women’s basketball and building something that can only exist here,” the team states on its website.

The announcement comes days after the team began teasing it with a series of posts that urged people to “Hear the Call.”

The team was first announced in June 2025.

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